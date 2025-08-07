Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Funding crisis forces UN food agency to shut Nigeria clinics

Aug 7, 2025, 6:35am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Kachalla Burari Primary Healthcare Centre in Damboa, Borno State, Nigeria.
Damilola Onafuwa, WFP Nigeria Communications Service/Reuters

The United Nations’ food agency said it would shut half its clinics in northern Nigeria as it winds down its operations in Africa over a funding crisis.

Around 30 million people face acute hunger in Nigeria, with the World Food Programme failing to raise the funds needed to support them despite an emergency appeal.

The crisis reflects a worrying pattern across the continent: While global hunger levels diminished last year, they rose in Africa, figures that don’t take into account Washington’s recent shuttering of USAID, on which several nations relied. Experts have warned of an impending disaster, with food supplies running out by November. “It does mean people will start dying,” an expert said.

A chart comparing GDP per capita to aid received per capita.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD