Funding crisis forces UN food agency to shut Nigeria clinics

The United Nations’ food agency said it would shut half its clinics in northern Nigeria as it winds down its operations in Africa over a funding crisis.

Around 30 million people face acute hunger in Nigeria, with the World Food Programme failing to raise the funds needed to support them despite an emergency appeal.

The crisis reflects a worrying pattern across the continent: While global hunger levels diminished last year, they rose in Africa, figures that don’t take into account Washington’s recent shuttering of USAID, on which several nations relied. Experts have warned of an impending disaster, with food supplies running out by November. “It does mean people will start dying,” an expert said.