Trump-Putin talks agreed for coming days, Kremlin says

Aug 7, 2025, 6:33am EDT
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff.
Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via Reuters

US President Donald Trump will meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin potentially as early as next week, as Washington presses for an end to Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Though the White House and Kyiv have voiced openness to three-way talks over the conflict, the Kremlin downplayed that possibility.

Russia’s announcement of the bilateral meeting comes with the US growing increasingly frustrated over the war — Trump has threatened sanctions and tariffs on Russia if a deal is not reached by Friday — and Moscow and Kyiv still far apart in their demands for peace.

A significant majority of Ukrainians, at least, are in favor of a negotiated settlement, new Gallup research showed, a sharp reversal from the beginning of the war.

A chart showing Ukrainian’s perspectives on the war with Russia.
Prashant Rao
