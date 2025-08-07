OpenAI debuts GPT-5, calling it ‘major upgrade’ from previous models

OpenAI unveiled GPT-5 Thursday, a long-awaited milestone in the company’s AI capabilities and the latest salvo in a hotly contested battle between tech giants and heavily funded startups for AI supremacy.

OpenAI Co-founder and CEO Sam Altman called GPT-5 the best model in the world in key categories like coding, writing, and healthcare knowledge.

“This is significantly better in obvious ways and subtle ways, and it feels like something I don’t want to ever have to go back from,” Altman said in a press briefing.

He was quick to say that GPT-5 did not constitute “artificial general intelligence,” the term used to describe the point when models can perform at or above human levels in all cognitive tasks. For instance, Altman said, it still is unable to continuously learn, but said it is “a significant step along the path to AGI.”

The model does offer significant improvements across the board, the company said. It is less prone to being confidently wrong, a common flaw in large language models often referred to as “hallucinations.”

GPT-5 also has better “agentic” capabilities, where the model can complete tasks autonomously, OpenAI said.

To show off its stepped up coding ability, OpenAI demonstrated how the app could build a simple working application very quickly from a simple prompt.

OpenAI said the new model would be available to all users, including in the free tier, starting Thursday.