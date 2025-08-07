Israeli ministers weigh plan to occupy Gaza

Israel is expected to approve a new plan today to take over Gaza in order to completely destroy Hamas and secure hostage releases, despite fierce opposition and warnings of a worsening humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

The operation could take up to five months and would involve a phased effort involving military operations and increased humanitarian support, Israeli media reported. Yet several ministers and even Israel’s military chief have warned against the plan, with one telling an Israeli broadcaster that the country could end up “knowingly entering a Vietnam model.”

The potential expansion of operations comes with Gazans facing widespread hunger and disease, and the UN warning that the scale of relief efforts remain far short of what is required.