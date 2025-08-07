Dozens of countries have signed on to a pledge to triple nuclear power capacity worldwide by 2050, part of worldwide efforts to deploy clean power at scale, and several African countries have expressed serious interest in building out their nuclear portfolios, Bilbao y León said.

In theory, SMRs would fit the bill, and she made a compelling case for them: Nuclear projects in the West have long been imperiled by the huge up-front investment required, the high cost of capital, and uneven public support, despite nuclear plants’ track record of safety. SMRs are, by contrast, cheaper to construct, easier to build into a country’s grid, and ultimately to scale.

AD

The operative phrase, however, is in theory. China, for example, has deployed one, but while many others are planned or under construction, the technology remains relatively nascent. Proponents argue costs will fall when subsequent SMRs are built — “When we are moving from building one power plant every 20 years, as opposed to building 20 plants every year, then we are looking at having a program instead of a project,” Bilbao y León said — but that has yet to be borne out.

And in the time it takes for those economies of scale prove themselves, the price of other forms of renewable power are expected to plummet, too: Utilities and data center operators hungry for “baseload” — non-intermittent, non-weather dependent — clean power are increasingly considering a combination of solar and batteries. Battery costs are falling rapidly, making them becoming a plausible option to displace fossil fuels.

Ultimately, countries in Africa and elsewhere may opt for all of these forms of power together: Faced with rising demand, thanks to both data center buildouts and the electrification of their economies, no single solution will likely be enough on its own.