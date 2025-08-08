Iowa’s already-crowded Senate Democratic primary is about to get even more congested.

State Rep. Josh Turek is planning to run for the Senate, according to a voicemail reviewed by Semafor (he’s launched a fundraising page, too). Turek told a potential supporter that “I just wanted to let you know that I am running for the US Senate.”

Turek, state Sen. Zach Wahls, state Rep. J.D. Scholten, and veteran Nathan Sage are all running for the seat currently held by Sen. Joni Ernst, a two-term incumbent who GOP leaders hope will announce her reelection bid soon.

Turek narrowly won his Western Iowa seat in 2022 and has represented the US on its paralympic wheelchair basketball team.

Iowa’s pretty red these days, though this seat was held before 2014 by Tom Harkin, one of the most progressive Senate Democrats.