Thai court dissolves progressive party, bans popular politician

Thailand’s Constitutional Court on Wednesday voted unanimously to dissolve the progressive Move Forward Party, which came first in last year’s elections, saying it violated the constitution by campaigning to change the country’s controversial lèse-majesté laws that ban criticism of the royal family.

The verdict was widely expected from the powerful court — considered a bastion of the monarchy’s conservative interests — that has dismantled 34 parties in the past two decades.

The court also banned key party figures from politics for 10 years, including former MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat and current chief Chaithawat Tulathon.

The MFP won the most votes in Thailand’s elections last year, but was prevented from forming a government. Party members are widely expected to form a new party as Move Forward’s precursor, the Future Forward Party, was forced to do when it was dissolved after a similar ruling in 2020.