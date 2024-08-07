Venezuela’s opposition defies Maduro probe as election fallout continues

The candidate for Venezuela’s opposition said he would not appear before the country’s high court Wednesday after being summoned by President Nicolás Maduro for an election audit.

Maduro called Edmundo González and eight others to “hand over electoral material” and answer questions; González challenged the hearing’s legality in a statement.

Venezuela has seen mass protests and calls for Maduro to step down since the disputed July 28 election. The country’s National Electoral Committee said he won, but many believe the opposite. Several European and Latin American countries have called for transparency; others, including the US, recognized González as the rightful winner.

On Monday, the attorney general — a Maduro ally — opened a criminal investigation into González and opposition leader María Corina Machado, citing allegations including “incitement to insurrection.”