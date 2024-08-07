Hamas names Sinwar as new political leader after Haniyeh assassination

Hamas named its new leader as Yahya Sinwar — the architect of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel — following last week’s assassination of its political chief.

Sinwar is the militant group’s only major figure who has remained out of Israel’s reach after the recent killings of several high-profile leaders. The 61-year-old is believed to be hiding in Gaza and reportedly evades Israeli detection by using notes and oral messages to communicate with Hamas members.

Sinwar has always been more reluctant to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza than other leaders, experts said. One Palestinian activist told The New Yorker’s David Remnick: “Sinwar is in every home in Palestine. He is the most important Palestinian in the world.”