Global Hot List: Bangladesh’s leader flees, Venezuela’s fights to hang on, and a right-wing schism in Spain

1. USA – Veepstakes

AD

Kamala Harris picked Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her vice presidential nominee. The governor was considered one of the more progressive options among a slate of contenders, with advocates pointing to a record of left-wing legislative accomplishments in his home state of Minnesota. The GOP’s opposition machine has already roared into life against Walz, with the Trump campaign labeling the governor as a “dangerously liberal extremist.”

2. Bangladesh – End of regime

Bangladesh’s dictator was ousted by protestors, setting up an uncertain political future for the country. Weeks of demonstrations met with violent crackdowns by the government culminated in a historic day in Bangladesh politics, in which the prime minister was forced to flee and parliament was raided by protestors. Now, the military will step in to fill the vacuum with an “interim government” — but there are already clashes over what that government will look like. As part of their demands, protesters successfully pushed for the leadership of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who has a reputation for banking policies focused on helping the poor.

AD

3. Germany – Nazi poster

A poster for the AfD featuring blatant Nazi symbolism has sparked outrage in Germany, as the party shifts towards open extremism. The poster shows what appears to be an open nod to the Nazi salute, and takes place against a backdrop of rising right-wing extremism within the AfD, particularly after the party brought together a group including fascist sympathizers in the European Parliament. While the intent behind the poster seems obvious, the party’s Frankfurt chairman said criticism towards the imagery was “absurd.” It’s by no means the first time the AfD has gotten in trouble for Nazi symbolism.

4. Venezuela – Power maneuver

AD

Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro is pulling strings to remain in power after an election condemned by political opposition and the US. Despite calls from relatively friendly nations like Brazil and Colombia to produce clear election totals, Maduro’s government is moving ahead with a result that claims the president was re-elected handily. Venezuela’s opposition has rejected the results, producing their own tally of votes and asking for the military to intervene to depose Maduro.

5. Japan – New Koizumi

The son of former Japanese prime minister Junichiro Koizumi may make a bid to be the next leader of the LDP. Junichiro’s tenure in office was marked by strong international condemnation for visiting the Yakusuni Shrine, which honors WWII-era war criminals in Japan, a visit that was replicated by his successor Shinzo Abe on multiple occasions. Junichiro’s son, Shinjiro, was previously discouraged from running to lead the LDP, as Junichiro wanted him to wait “until he is 50.” That stance might have “softened,” however, according to reports.

6. Bolivia – Presidential clash

Two presidents of Bolivia, former allies Luis Arce and Evo Morales, are now vicious political rivals, with former president Morales accusing current leader Arce of staging a “self-coup.” A June coup attempt had ended in a dramatic face-off between Arce and the coup leader; now, Morales claims the entire incident was staged to boost Arce’s popularity, setting up a potentially tense campaign for president next year.

7. Spain – Strategic break

Spain’s far-right Vox party is pursuing a strategic break with mainstream conservatives, and now refusing to work with them at the regional level. Vox exited its agreement with the People’s Party in five regional governments simultaneously, claiming the PP’s stance on a migration deal would be political betrayal. Vox is currently feeling heat from another far-right party, Se Acabo La Fiesta, which emerged in the European elections and is described as more “radical” and “combative” in its approach.

8. Mozambique – Party disqualification

Mozambique moved to bar a party from running in its upcoming elections. The Democratic Alliance Coalition, a smaller opposition party, was ruled ineligible to compete, leaving its presidential nominee to run as an independent. Party president Manecas Daniel vowed to fight the government with “eggs and tomatoes” for the exclusion.

9. Kiribati – Elephant in the room

Radio New Zealand Pacific correspondent Rimon Rimon gave an interview on dynamics in Kiribati’s upcoming election. Rimon noted the peculiarity of seeing three contests with only an incumbent candidate running unopposed, all from the ruling party. In Kiribati, however, party affiliation is fluid — and presents itself as the “big elephant in the room.” Candidates may run with one party, but ultimately decide to back another after the election, especially following consultations with constituents. Nevertheless, Rimon expects the ruling party could face a tough election owing to “draconian” media laws, even if they see support based on welfare policies.