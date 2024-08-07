Arab countries urge Iran’s restraint

Arab governments are urging Iran to rein in its anticipated response to the recent assassinations of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders. In communications with Iranian officials, Egypt, Jordan, and Qatar have stressed the importance of avoiding escalation with Israel over fears of being dragged into a larger conflict, The New York Times reported. One adviser to an Arab country told the Times that they expect a calibrated response from a “smart and cautious” Tehran.

Some countries have struck a less diplomatic note: A Saudi minister said Israel must “bear responsibility for its crimes” of violating Iran’s sovereignty, while Turkey on Wednesday submitted a bid to join South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.