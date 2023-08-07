Trump’s social media posting is already becoming a problem for his defense

Just hours after Donald Trump threatened vengeance against his various foes in a social media post Friday afternoon, federal prosecutors asked for a protective order that would bar the former president from sharing evidence in the case publicly.

The limit was necessary, special counsel Jack Smith argued, in light of Trump’s previous social media comments aimed at witnesses, judges, and attorneys in cases against him. As an example, they included a screenshot of his post from earlier in the day.

“If the defendant were to begin issuing public posts using details — or, for example, grand jury transcripts — obtained in discovery here, it could have a harmful chilling effect on witnesses or adversely affect the fair administration of justice in this case,” Smith wrote.

Trump’s attorneys have vowed to fight the order, which (like the rest of the government’s case) they’ve characterized as an assault on free speech. “We will not agree to keeping information that is not sensitive from the press,” lawyer John Lauro told CNN Sunday. They’ll have to work quickly: Judge Tanya Chutkan denied a request from Trump’s team to extend their response deadline beyond Monday.