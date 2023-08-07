Is Rishi Sunak the most American British prime minister?

The day his family home was scaled by anti-fossil fuel protesters and covered in black banners, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was a world away — posing for photos with his family on the Santa Monica Pier.

Sunak is in California on vacation, visiting the state where he and his wife met and now own a multimillion-dollar penthouse.

He reportedly took part in a 7 a.m. Taylor Swift-themed SoulCycle spin class (a disappointment to fans who thought that the special guest at the class would be Swift herself). Some then staked the claim that Sunak is “most American prime minister that the UK has ever had.”

Here’s a rundown of Sunak’s most American ties and interests.