Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

South Africa unveils US tariff response

Aug 6, 2025, 9:26am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A worker at a company in South Africa that exports valves to the US.
A worker at a company in South Africa that exports valves to the US. Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters.

The South African government announced steps to support businesses that will be impacted by the 30% US tariff taking effect this Friday. Measures include setting up an “export support desk” to help firms diversify their markets and offering “fund support” to affected companies, the details of which are still being finalized.

Political backlash against South Africa’s ruling coalition “for botching the tariff negotiations” is growing, reported the Financial Times. The US is South Africa’s third-biggest trading partner after the European Union and China, accounting for 7.5% of its global exports. While neighboring countries such as Lesotho and Eswatini saw reductions in the tariffs Washington first threatened, the one imposed on South Africa, together with those placed on Algeria and Libya, are the highest on the continent to date.

Pretoria said on Monday that it is committed to further negotiations with Washington to forge “a mutually beneficial trade deal,” stressing that South African exports “do not compete with US producers and do not pose a threat to US industry.”

A chart showing US imports from South Africa in dollars.
Preeti Jha
AD