Rwanda to take migrants deported from US

Aug 6, 2025, 6:36am EDT
A chart comparing US and Africa’s trade with Africa

Rwanda agreed to take as many as 250 migrants deported from the US, part of efforts across the continent to placate Washington in the face of tariff threats and travel bans.

Eswatini and South Sudan have reached similar deals with the Trump administration, while several other nations have offered commodities access in exchange for preferential treatment from Washington.

However, US President Donald Trump’s threats risk pushing the continent to deepen ties with China — Africa’s biggest trading partner — the European Union, and Gulf nations. As viable alternatives to the US emerge, “countries in Africa are no longer willing to act as subcontractors,” Foreign Policy wrote.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
