Record number of Chinese firms listing in US

Aug 6, 2025, 6:23am EDT
People sit outside a store of Chinese tea chain Chagee at a shopping mall in Beijing
Florence Lo/Reuters

A record number of Chinese companies are publicly listing in the US, despite poor ties between the two superpowers.

Beijing and Washington have stepped back from their most extreme positions at the height of a trade war in the spring, but maintain onerous tariffs on one another’s imports, and American lawmakers are increasingly calling for heavy oversight of Chinese firms trading on US stock markets.

Still, 36 Chinese companies successfully debuted in the US in the first half of 2025, while 40 more are readying IPOs for later this year, a total that would represent an annual record if they all follow through, Reuters reported.

A chart showing the total market capitalization of listed companies for the US and 50 other nations combined
Prashant Rao
