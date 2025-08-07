Nearly seven in 10 Ukrainians now say they want a negotiated end to the war with Russia, according to new Gallup polling, as President Donald Trump continues to press Vladimir Putin to the table.

Support among Ukrainians for continuing the war until a potential victory has plummeted to 24%, down from 73% in 2022, the poll found. Ukrainians’ views of US leadership have also tanked; just 16% approved in the polling conducted last month, down from 66% in 2022.

Despite that low view of Trump-era Washington, 70% of Ukrainians continue to see the US as playing “a significant role” in any negotiations with Putin.

A peace deal has so far proven elusive, but days out from his deadline to impose extra sanctions on Russia, Trump touted “great progress” in talks and was “open to meeting” both Zelenskyy and Putin personally.