Orange taps OpenAI LLMs for translating African languages

French telecom company Orange will deploy two new artificial intelligence models from OpenAI for a project aimed at fine-tuning large language models to translate African languages.

Orange is one of Africa’s major mobile network and internet service providers with a presence in 18 countries. It signed a deal last year with OpenAI that would give it access to new models from the Silicon Valley company. OpenAI released the two new models this week, describing them as capable of performing “advanced problem-solving” while giving organizations the freedom “to run and customize AI on their own infrastructure.”

Orange will integrate the models to enable its African customers to communicate in local languages and plans to later make its customized AI models free for governments to adapt for public services.