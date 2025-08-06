Nigeria announces new fossil fuel tax

The Nigerian government announced it will impose a new 5% refined fossil fuel tax from January.

The surcharge, which has been signed into law by President Bola Tinubu to encourage clean energy use, could raise more than half a billion dollars annually.

The fee will apply to petrol and diesel, while cooking gas and compressed natural gas — which the government has tried to promote — are exempted.

Nonprofit group ActionAid Nigeria said the policy will “disproportionately impact the poor” and deepen inequality, noting that Nigerians have not recovered from the inflationary effect of the removal of fuel subsidies in 2023.