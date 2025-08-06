Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every weekday
Sign up

Modi to visit China as India modestly improves ties with Beijing

Aug 6, 2025, 6:26pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese leader Xi Jinping greet one another.
Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

India is modestly improving economic ties with China — even as New Delhi moves to counter Beijing in other arenas.

India’s prime minister will visit China this month for the first time since 2018, to attend a multilateral summit. New Delhi also signaled it could ease investment restrictions on Chinese firms. US President Donald Trump’s recent economic onslaught against India — once seen as Washington’s strategic bulwark against China — has likely accelerated these geopolitical shifts, analysts said.

But New Delhi’s outreach to Beijing is not driven by “strategic frailty,” Foreign Policy wrote: This week, India held its first joint naval exercises with the Philippines in the South China Sea in a clear challenge to Beijing’s maritime claims.

J.D. Capelouto
AD