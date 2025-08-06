Dim hopes for breakthrough in US-Russia peace talks

US special envoy Steve Witkoff held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow Wednesday aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, but hopes for any major breakthrough were dim.

The meeting at the Kremlin comes days ahead of a White House-imposed deadline for Moscow to agree a ceasefire with Kyiv. But Putin reportedly doubts his American counterpart Donald Trump will follow through on the ultimatum, believes that “compromise is pointless,” and thinks a limited aerial truce may be enough to satisfy Trump.

The US and Russia have markedly changed tone from earlier in the year, when they were heading towards a rapprochement: Moscow said this week it would stop abiding by a missile treaty, while Washington yesterday agreed the sale of $1 billion in military equipment for Ukraine.