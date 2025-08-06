Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Canada, Mexico prepare responses to US tariffs

Aug 6, 2025, 6:38am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum, Canada’s Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Canada’s Foreign Minister Anita Anand.
Mexico Presidency/Handout via Reuters

Mexico’s president hosted senior Canadian ministers for talks as two of the biggest US trading partners prepared responses to Washington’s tariffs.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said both countries agreed to strengthen ties ahead of next year’s scheduled review of the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

US President Donald Trump hit Ottawa with a 35% duty on many exports, but Mexico managed to postpone a 30% tariff for 90 days, highlighting the two countries’ differing approaches to dealing with the US leader: While Sheinbaum has spoken repeatedly with Trump, Canada’s leader said he would do so only when it “makes sense,” The Globe and Mail reported.

A chart showing US imports by country of origin
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD