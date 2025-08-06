Canada, Mexico prepare responses to US tariffs

Mexico’s president hosted senior Canadian ministers for talks as two of the biggest US trading partners prepared responses to Washington’s tariffs.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said both countries agreed to strengthen ties ahead of next year’s scheduled review of the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

US President Donald Trump hit Ottawa with a 35% duty on many exports, but Mexico managed to postpone a 30% tariff for 90 days, highlighting the two countries’ differing approaches to dealing with the US leader: While Sheinbaum has spoken repeatedly with Trump, Canada’s leader said he would do so only when it “makes sense,” The Globe and Mail reported.