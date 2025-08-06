Apple will commit another $100 billion to US manufacturing, Trump set to announce

Apple will invest an additional $100 billion in US manufacturing, President Donald Trump announced alongside CEO Tim Cook at the White House Wednesday, the latest corporate move to placate Washington amid his tariff threats.

The new commitment follows Apple’s $500 billion pledge earlier this year, after Trump warned of a 25% tariff if the iPhone maker didn’t shift production to the US. The White House has been pressuring tech giants to reduce reliance on Asian supply chains; Apple’s latest investment includes the launch of an American Manufacturing Program aimed at reshoring parts of its supply chain.

Apple’s move hands Trump another win in his tariff-driven strategy to bring investment home: The European Union recently agreed to purchase $750 billion in American energy and invest $600 billion in US projects.