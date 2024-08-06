Yunus proposed as Bangladesh leader

Protesters who overthrew Bangladesh’s prime minister pushed for Nobel Peace Prize-winner Muhammad Yunus to be installed as chief advisor of the new interim government.

His potential ascension would carry huge symbolism: Yunus was lauded worldwide for pioneering microloans to the poor, but faced corruption charges at home, allegations he insisted were politically motivated.

Calls for him to step in came as an ex-premier was released from years of house arrest while the military sought to impose order in Dhaka, a day after protesters overran Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s official residence, sending her into exile.