Taiwan announces record defense budget

Taiwan’s defense budget will reach an all-time high of nearly $20 billion next year, President Lai Ching-te said Tuesday. Taipei is seeking to bolster its defense capabilities as China, which claims the self-governing island, ramps up military pressure and rhetoric. But Taiwan’s preparations for a Chinese invasion face several obstacles: Many young Taiwanese are resisting government efforts to extend mandatory military service and revamp training for reservists, The Washington Post reported.

Meanwhile, the US — Taiwan’s critical defense partner — would likely be stretched to defend the island, given the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. And a second Donald Trump presidency could “determine whether Taiwan can continue to exist as a relatively independent political entity,” DW wrote.