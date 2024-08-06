Nvidia braces for antitrust probes

AI chip giant Nvidia’s domination is inviting global regulatory scrutiny from the US, Europe, and China. The US Department of Justice has begun an antitrust probe into Nvidia, The Information first reported, and is reviewing Nvidia’s sales practices and recent acquisitions, according to The New York Times.

It’s the latest tug-of-war between Silicon Valley and Washington as regulators rein in years of alleged anticompetitive business practices by tech giants. The battle intensified Monday after a federal judge ruled that Google’s massive search business violated a 19th century antitrust law. But unlike other tech giants who have been subjected to decades-long scrutiny, Nvidia is scrambling to fend off probes into its newfound market dominance, The Times wrote.