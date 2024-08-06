Kamala Harris set to announce her running mate

Kamala Harris, the US vice president and Democratic candidate for the White House, is set to announce her running mate today, amid signs that momentum is shifting in her favor.

Harris is likely choosing between Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, both of whom analysts say would help deliver critical states in November’s election.

Shapiro, who would be the first Jewish vice president if elected, would help deliver a critical swing state but has attracted criticism from progressives over his pro-Israel stance. Walz, meanwhile, is backed by some progressive and labor groups and would help pull in votes from the Midwest. She is expected to announce her choice via a video message, and the two will begin a battleground state tour this evening in Philadelphia.