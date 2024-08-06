Israel is more isolated than ever as broader war looms

Israel is becoming increasingly isolated among its neighbors and allies, as the Middle East moves closer to a full-scale regional war. The UK has reportedly suspended its arms export licenses to Israel as the new Labour government reviews its policies, and Egypt is taking a harder stance against Israel than it has in recent months.

Diplomats are scrambling to avert a crisis, and foreign ministers from several Islamic nations are set to meet in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday as they attempt to stem the fallout of the killings of senior Hamas and Hezbollah commanders on Iranian and Lebanese soil.