Israel is more isolated than ever as broader war looms

The News
Israel is becoming increasingly isolated among its neighbors and allies, as the Middle East moves closer to a full-scale regional war. The UK has reportedly suspended its arms export licenses to Israel as the new Labour government reviews its policies, and Egypt is taking a harder stance against Israel than it has in recent months.
Diplomats are scrambling to avert a crisis, and foreign ministers from several Islamic nations are set to meet in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday as they attempt to stem the fallout of the killings of senior Hamas and Hezbollah commanders on Iranian and Lebanese soil.
SIGNALS
US, Israel on standby for Iranian retaliation as White House urges ceasefire
The United States and its allies are bracing for what could be an “imminent” retaliation from Iran against Israel for the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Washington warned that Iranian strikes could come on Tuesday, and it has moved forces into the region in preparation of a possible attack. Meanwhile, the White House is doubling down on requests for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government to accept a ceasefire agreement, widely viewed as the best route to easing tensions in the region.
Regional actors shun Israel
Egypt has rejected a request from Israel to provide intelligence about an anticipated Iranian attack. On Monday, officials in Cairo said that in the event of a strike on Israel, it would only defend its own land and maritime borders, The National reported, citing sources familiar with the discussions. Relations between Israel and Egypt have deteriorated as the former’s war in Gaza has dragged on: In May, Israel captured the Philadelphi corridor, a buffer zone between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. It has also restricted humanitarian supplies from entering the Palestinian enclave via the crucial Rafah crossing. “We made it clear that we remain very angry over the Rafah crossing and the Philadelphi corridor,” one source told the outlet.