Global stocks rebound as new US economic data curbs recession worries

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Updated Aug 6, 2024, 6:27am EDT
Willy Kurniawan/Reuters
The News

Stocks surged on Tuesday, in what traders called a return to normality after new US economic data allayed concerns of an impending recession.

Japan’s benchmark index — which yesterday had its biggest fall since 1987 — gained 10%, while S&P 500 futures rose about 1%.

A US manufacturing survey was better than expected, and Federal Reserve policymakers said inflation was slowing to the central bank’s target, bolstering investor confidence. The respite may only be temporary: An index known as Wall Street’s “fear gauge” rose the most on record yesterday, while Bloomberg reported that traders were hedging their investments against a major market crash.

Still, as ING analysts put it, “At least some of the knives have stopped falling.”

