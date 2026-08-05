Trump hits the campaign trail in Las Vegas

President Donald Trump is spending his second day out west on Wednesday, with a planned speech in Las Vegas highlighting his administration’s efforts to address the cost of living.

The trip, which began with an Republican National Committee fundraiser in California on Tuesday, comes at a dire time for the president.

Trump is still looking to successfully resolve the unpopular Iran war. And Republicans are facing a tough path to victory in the midterms, which has prompted the White House to get Trump out on the trail more regularly (though he declined to sign the housing bill that marks one of his administration’s biggest steps this year on affordability).

Trump will talk about “his Working Families Tax Cuts” in Las Vegas today, according to White House spokeswoman Liz Huston. He’ll focus on Democrats, too: Huston said Trump will “remind Nevadans” that Democrats voted against those tax cuts.