Exclusive / Startup Sapiom routes clients’ AI to lowest-cost tokens

Quintessential San Francisco AI startup Polsia employs nobody and operates swarms of AI agents to help run other businesses. Its projected annual revenue skyrocketed almost overnight this year from $100,000 to $10 million, but so did its token spending, reaching a debilitating $1.2 million a month on Anthropic.

Its founder hired Sapiom, another San Francisco startup that specializes in streamlining token costs to run a series of evaluations, after which Sapiom reduced Polsia’s token-consumption tenfold, to about $100,000 per month, said Ilan Zerbib, Sapiom’s founder and CEO.

“It’s just unsustainable,” he said, adding that startups like Polsia can’t deploy their product, even if there’s lots of demand, at the costs that frontier-model providers like OpenAI and Anthropic are charging.

Sapiom is betting it can lower those token costs, and is raising a $35 million series A led by venture-fund Dragonfly’s Haseeb Qureshi. The company raised $15 million earlier this year in a seed round led by Accel. The company is also launching a new, single API key — a model router that automatically sends requests to the most efficient AI model for the job. The product puts it squarely in competition with OpenRouter, the biggest name in that field.

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Sapiom, which has a few thousand customers, is different from other routing firms because it serves open weight models from its own server racks, located in a data center in San Jose. Most competitors don’t have their own infrastructure and act more as a middleman between other providers.

Sapiom also doesn’t charge a premium over models it provides to customers. Instead, because it’s running the models on its own infrastructure, it can charge customers directly for the compute.