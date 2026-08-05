Nigeria raises military salaries as security threats persist

Nigeria will raise the pay packages of military officers across all levels, offering fresh motivation to army personnel who are battling multiple security threats.

Insurgent groups, such as Boko Haram and Islamic State affiliates, have caused widespread instability in Nigeria’s northeast for many years. In addition to being under-equipped in terms of intelligence and logistics, Nigeria’s army has had a problem with poor remuneration that impedes counter-terrorism campaigns. The military has also been stretched by efforts to combat armed gangs carrying out mass kidnappings for ransom, and fighting between semi-nomadic herdsmen and settled farmers in states across the center of the country.

The pay rises approved by President Bola Tinubu will affect a quarter of a million service members. Lowest-ranked officers are set to earn 80% more, while colonels and above get a 30% boost. The change will raise Nigeria’s salary bill for the army by 40% to $680 million, Tinubu’s office said. The move follows an alleged coup plot last year that has led to military officers facing treason and terrorism charges. It also comes months ahead of January’s presidential election, in which Tinubu will seek a second term.