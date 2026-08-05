Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Major PC makers turn to China’s CXMT amid memory shortage

Aug 5, 2026, 10:52am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board.
Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo/Reuters

Major PC makers are turning to Chinese chip manufacturer CXMT faced with a global memory shortage.

AI-driven data center buildouts are expected to take up 70% of all memory chip production in 2026, a level of demand that has tripled DRAM costs in the last 18 months.

The impact on consumer electronics is significant: PC components are now so expensive that some manufacturers are recycling outdated ones in new machines.

Acer, Asus, and HP have started to use limited numbers of Chinese chips in their notebook computers, Nikkei reported, although they are being careful. Buying too much might anger their usual suppliers like SK Hynix and Samsung, and the US government has designated CXMT as linked to the Chinese military.

A chart showing chip sales by country/region.
Tom Chivers
AD