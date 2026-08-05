Iran, Oman signal Hormuz deal

Iran and Oman were in the “final stages” of an agreement to establish a commercial route in the Strait of Hormuz, Tehran’s state media said Wednesday, though analysts cautioned the deal was unlikely to resolve the wider disputes fueling the conflict.

Tehran has threatened to strike Gulf nations if Washington launches new strikes, Reuters reported, underscoring the Islamic Republic’s strategy of pressuring the White House by going after its regional allies, as they rush to replace depleted US munitions.

US President Donald Trump’s expansive war aims have shrunk to merely reopening the strait, which was operating freely before the war, and claiming any sort of win is getting “harder and harder to do,” a former US ambassador to Saudi Arabia told the Financial Times.