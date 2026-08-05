Exclusive / After tough Michigan primary, Democrats set sights on Rogers

With the brutal Michigan primary behind them and Abdul El-Sayed looking likely to be their nominee, Senate Democrats are immediately refocusing on Republican nominee Mike Rogers, according to new details shared first with Semafor.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is out with a six-figure ad buy starting Wednesday that hits Rogers for taking money from the drug industry and insurance companies, deeming him “the biggest name in corruption.”

Democrats also have new polling from GQR making the case that their nominee has “key advantages” over Rogers. That new polling, conducted in June, found President Donald Trump way underwater at 58% unfavorability and Rogers trailing a generic Democrat 50%-42%. The poll showed Rogers himself at 29% favorable and 32% unfavorable.

El-Sayed may have run his primary against the Democratic establishment, but if he wins, that establishment will be prepared to help him beat back a guaranteed barrage of GOP attacks.