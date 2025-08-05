Why a first-term senator passed up Trump’s Cabinet

Eric Schmitt could have become Donald Trump’s attorney general pick after the November election — if he wanted the job — according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Even before that, he had an offer to lead the Senate Republicans’ campaign arm. Almost any other first-term senator would jump at either opportunity. Schmitt passed on both … and has zero regrets.

The Missouri Republican doesn’t chair a full committee or serve on the Senate’s appropriations panel, yet he managed Trump’s spending-cuts bill on the floor and engaged in high-stakes negotiations over the president’s signature tax and spending cut law. In many ways, he’s a face of the party’s ascendant Trump wing.

It’s a surprising amount of sway for a rank-and-file senator who’s less than three years into his congressional career. But Schmitt is clearly earning clout in his unofficial role as MAGA liaison in his clubby chamber.

“I don’t have to fake it. I don’t have to go to some book and figure out the America First translation,” Schmitt told Semafor in an interview. “People can tell if you’re a phony or not.”

Although Trump is taking longer to reshape the Senate in his image than his quick conquering of the House GOP, Schmitt is helping things along alongside likeminded first-term Republicans like Bernie Moreno of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana — wielding personal relationships with Trump and Vice President JD Vance as effectively as a committee gavel.

Vance described Schmitt to Semafor as “one of the Trump administration’s most valuable allies on Capitol Hill. He’s trusted by the White House, respected by his Senate colleagues and he has an intuitive understanding of what Republican voters expect from their leaders.”

Schmitt won his first statewide office in 2016, as Trump burst onto the scene, and emerged in 2019 as a hard-charging Missouri attorney general. He earned Trump’s double “ERIC” Senate endorsement in 2022 (the other recipient was disgraced former Gov. Eric Greitens), then easily won the general election.

That put him in line for a Cabinet post as Trump prepared to return to the White House. Instead of agreeing to lead Trump’s Justice Department, though, Schmitt told the president’s team: “I want to be a strong advocate for you in the Senate.”

“I think that was very well received. And that’s what we’re doing, and that’s what I wanted to do. I felt like this was the place for me,” Schmitt told Semafor in an interview.

And if another Cabinet position opens up soon? “I’m very comfortable in the Senate right now,” Schmitt replied.

Schmitt is cautious when it comes to promoting himself. His colleagues are not.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D, said Schmitt “has ‘leadership’ written all over him.” Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., who entered the Senate with Schmitt, said that “whatever he wants to achieve in this body, he will be able to — or the country.”

Yet Schmitt’s tenure in the Senate started off bumpy, with a failed bid to get on the Judiciary Committee. He eventually got there, though it took two years. With Trump in power, Schmitt helped deliver the $9 billion spending cuts package and landed a massive defense contract for Missouri to build new fighter jets.

He hasn’t quite prevailed yet in his push to change the Senate rules to speed Trump’s confirmations. And he wants another rescissions package, even if it makes Democrats less likely to embrace a bipartisan spending deal: “I think we should do more. I don’t think it undermines the appropriations process.”