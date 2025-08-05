South Korea, Japan set heat records as deadly weather roils Asia

Communities across Asia are grappling with extreme weather as climate change makes monsoon season more erratic.

Japan broke heat records, while South Korea notched 22 consecutive “tropical nights,” when overnight temperatures don’t fall below 77°F (25°C). Hong Kong experienced its highest daily rainfall for August since 1884, issuing its most severe “black” weather warning on Tuesday. In mainland China, flash floods have killed dozens in recent days — similar downpours caused a mudslide that crashed through a northern Indian village Tuesday.

Climate change has made Asia’s rainy season more dangerous, experts say, and also more unpredictable: A surprising lack of rain in Japan has raised concerns about the country’s rice harvest.