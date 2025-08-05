Saudi Arabia’s Aramco reports disappointing earnings

Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant reported worse-than-expected earnings, with quarterly profit falling for a 10th successive quarter, a protracted decline that threatens to slow the kingdom’s economic transformation.

Paradoxically, Aramco is key to Saudi efforts to wean itself off oil: The company’s dividends power Riyadh’s $1.15 trillion sovereign wealth fund, which plays a growing role in the domestic economy, and future stock sales could accelerate that effort.

The kingdom has made some progress, with its non-oil economy having overtaken the fossil-fuel one, but huge challenges remain, not least a widening government deficit, persistent vulnerability to crude prices — which are below 2024 levels — and weak Aramco shares, which are underperforming those of other major oil and gas firms.