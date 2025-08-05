OpenAI launches new open models, rivaling offerings by DeepSeek and Meta

OpenAI released two powerful open models Tuesday that rival other free offerings like DeepSeek, Alibaba’s Qwen, and Meta’s Llama.

The new models, called gpt-oss 120b and gpt-oss 20b, are the first free, open versions the company has released since the ChatGPT era began, and they are capable enough to compete against some of its high-performing closed-source products, which are largely available by subscription.

The move comes as open models have grown increasingly popular. In January, China’s DeepSeek released its free R1 model, causing some investors to lose faith in the value of AI companies that charge users. In recent months, Alibaba’s Qwen family of models has seen wider adoption, enticing more businesses to employ them in AI tools.

Companies are often using a mixture of different AI models for various tasks, running open offerings for those with less complexity and paying companies like OpenAI for the most powerful products.

Open-source AI models are often referred to as “open weights” instead of “open source” because companies do not publicize the training data used to create them.

AD

With the new models, OpenAI hopes to create a one-stop shop, where businesses can use its products locally and in the cloud. The company said the models would feel familiar to users who have experience with the closed-source ones.

“We expect people are going to really pick one provider that is able to give them everything, rather than wanting to slice and dice, and combine things in different ways,” said Greg Brockman, co-founder and chairman of OpenAI. “Fundamentally, we think this will be very good for our existing business.”