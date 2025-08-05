Events Email Briefings
Norway’s $2T wealth fund to review Israel investments

Aug 5, 2025, 6:33pm EDT
Israeli tank in the foreground of a shot of Gaza.
Amir Cohen/Reuters

Norway ordered its sovereign wealth fund to review its investments in Israeli companies after reports showed it financed businesses linked to the war in Gaza.

Oslo’s fund, the world’s largest, has faced mounting pressure throughout the conflict over its Israeli holdings. The latest uproar followed a Norwegian news report that the government increased its investment in a company making planes that Israel has used to bomb Gaza.

The review marks a deepening of Israel’s international isolation, and comes at a particularly precarious time in the conflict. After a Tuesday meeting to discuss Israel’s war plans, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly emerged in favor of the military taking complete control of Gaza.

J.D. Capelouto
