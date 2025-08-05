Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every weekday
Sign up

New podcast reappraises history’s ‘other women’

Updated Aug 5, 2025, 11:27am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Wu Zetian.
Pictures From History/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A new podcast offers reappraisals of history’s much-maligned “other women.”

Presented on Audible by Kate Lister and Jameela Jamil, Mistresses offers a woman-centered retelling of the lives of such figures as Marita Lorenz, Fidel Castro’s secret lover (who may have tried to poison him), Malintzin, a courtesan-slash-interpreter for the conquistador Hernán Cortés, and Wu Zetian, a former concubine and China’s first and only female emperor.

“Larky and fun,” Lister and Jamil’s approach begins with the idea that traditional historical accounts — written mostly by men — have seen polarizing women “erased, sidelined or embellished through a lens of disapproval and misogyny,” the Financial Times wrote. But this time around, “women get the benefit of the doubt.”

Brendan Ruberry
AD