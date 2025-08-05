Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Measles outbreaks surge worldwide

Aug 5, 2025, 6:44am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A measles testing site in Florida
Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images

Measles — once on the verge of being defeated globally — is surging again, thanks to vaccine skepticism.

A high-profile outbreak in Texas has attracted the most attention, but the problem is worldwide. Canada has had more cases than the entire US this year, and could soon lose its status of having eliminated the virus, while the European Union saw an almost tenfold annual increase in reported cases to more than 35,000 in 2024.

The change is driven by falling vaccination rates: Measles is highly contagious and 95% vaccine coverage is needed to break transmission, but many countries have uptake of 80% or less, with the lowest rates among ethnic minorities. In London, just 73% of five-year-olds are vaccinated.

Tom Chivers
AD