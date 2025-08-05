Dozens of African migrants die in Yemen boat disaster

Dozens of African migrants died after a boat carrying around 150 people capsized off the coast of Yemen.

As Europe has ramped up its crackdown on migration across the Mediterranean, migrants have sought other routes to find better-paying jobs. Most of those on the capsized boat were believed to be East Africans attempting to reach Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations.

The crossing from the Horn of Africa to Yemen has in recent years become one of the world’s “busiest and most perilous,” according to the International Organization for Migration, with more than 60,000 migrants arriving in Yemen last year alone.