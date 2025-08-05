Brazil’s former President Bolsonaro under house arrest

Brazil’s Supreme Court put former President Jair Bolsonaro under house arrest ahead of his trial over an alleged coup plot.

The judge who ordered his arrest said Bolsonaro had breached his pre-trial restrictions despite wearing an ankle monitor, Folha de S.Paulo reported. The case could determine the future of Brazil’s domestic politics and foreign relations: Critics of Bolsonaro — who is accused of having plotted to kill his successor — say his conviction is necessary to defend democracy in Latin America’s biggest nation.

Abroad, US President Donald Trump has threatened 50% tariffs on Brazilian imports, due to come into effect tomorrow, over what he says is a “witch hunt” against the rightist leader.