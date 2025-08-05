Events Email Briefings
Australia, Japan sign major naval agreement

Aug 5, 2025, 6:42am EDT
A Japanese frigate
A Japanese frigate. David Mareuil/Anadolu via Getty Images

Canberra awarded a huge contract to a Japanese firm to build advanced warships for Australia’s navy, deepening military ties between two nations increasingly wary of Chinese expansionism.

The agreement, the biggest of its kind in the countries’ history, involves the sale of 11 stealth frigates able to launch long-range missiles, significantly expanding Australia’s maritime defense capabilities.

Though neither side disclosed details, state broadcaster ABC said the initial contract for three ships was worth about $6.5 billion, and is part of a wider restructuring of the country’s military, with a focus on countering China’s navy.

The deal comes amid a broader expansion of defense spending worldwide, with European powers in particular looking to wean themselves off US dependence.

Prashant Rao
