UK holds emergency meeting after days of far-right riots

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer held emergency talks on Monday after days of violent protests across the country that he described as “far-right thuggery.”

The demonstrations, sparked by the killing of three young girls last week, have included attacks on mosques and hotels housing asylum seekers, in part because initial false reports blamed the murders on a Muslim immigrant. More than 150 people have been arrested.

The suspected murderer, a British 17-year-old of Rwandan heritage, is in custody. On Monday Starmer said that a ”standing army" of specialist police officers would be deployed to deal with the unrest, and indicated there were no plans to recall Parliament.