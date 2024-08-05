Iran attack on Israel may be imminent

An Iranian attack on Israel in retaliation for the killings of senior Hamas and Hezbollah commanders could come as soon as Monday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken told G7 counterparts in a weekend conference call. Axios was the first to report the briefing.

Israel has not claimed responsibility for the killing of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, which comprises 57 mostly Muslim-majority states, is set to hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday at Iran’s behest to discuss the killing and any response, according to the country’s foreign ministry.