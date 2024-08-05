India eyes Bangladesh power vacuum

Delhi is eyeing the political fallout in Bangladesh after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reportedly sought refuge in India following her resignation over violent protests. Hasina has been a “good friend” to India, The Indian Express wrote, and Delhi’s support of her regime was a “bone of contention” with the West as she was increasingly seen as autocratic. An interim government will be formed in Bangladesh, and India will likely have to answer questions about giving refuge to an unpopular leader.

The bigger concern for Delhi, however, is if Dhaka gets a new anti-India, pro-China government, it could destabilize security on the neighbors’ shared border. “New Delhi cannot afford to have another front open,” The Express wrote, particularly as tensions also flare with Pakistan.