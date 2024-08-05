Google search ruled a monopoly in decision that could reshape the internet

This is the US Department of Justice’s biggest victory against a tech company, and was widely seen as a test of whether antitrust laws enacted in the 19th century could stand up to Big Tech.

AD

The ruling will change how users find information online. Much of the web is produced in such a way as to make it easy to find on Google Search, and that organizing principle could change or even disappear. More users could also choose to use alternative search engines that offer different results with varying levels of quality, creating an even more splintered information environment.

It could also have far-reaching implications for how consumer technology, such as phones and laptops, behave when users first turn them on. Apple products, for example, default to Google Search in the Safari browser — it’s possible Apple will need to let users choose a search engine during device setup as a default, instead.

And Google itself could be forced to change: It is possible that Judge Mehta will decide to try and break Google’s sprawling business up. A future hearing will determine what remedies Google will have to make.

AD

The ruling could also have implications for antitrust lawsuits filed against other tech companies, including Apple (over its smartphone business), Meta (for buying out competitors), and Amazon (for its third-party seller policies), The New York Times noted. While many of these suits were filed during the Trump administration, Biden has made it a larger priority.

“It’s a very prominent test of the Biden administration’s new antitrust enforcement agenda,” a law professor at Vanderbilt University told the newspaper.