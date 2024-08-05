China announces huge stimulus package to boost lagging economy

China announced a huge $42 billion stimulus package designed to end a period of weak consumer spending post-pandemic and boost its lagging economic growth.

In a document released Saturday, the government lays out a plan to overhaul tourism, boost childcare and health services, and create low carbon “smart cities” to help juice spending. The government will also spend billions to finance a mass equipment and appliance trade-in scheme to bolster manufacturing.

China’s Politburo said the policies will increase ordinary people’s disposable income “through multiple channels,” and enhance the “ability and willingness” to spend.